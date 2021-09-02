The New Jersey man charged with the gruesome murders of two men at a Bedford Hotel two weeks ago is now facing a first-degree murder charge.
Theodore Luckey, 42, of Asbury Park, was arrested Thursday with the additional charge. He had previously been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and three counts of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon.
The arrest and additional first-degree murder charge was announced by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office Thursday afternoon.
The charge alleges that Luckey purposely caused the death of Nathan Cashman by inflicting “multiple chop wounds” with a machete, according to a news release. The murder took place in the lobby of the hotel.
Cashman, 28, had most recently lived in Manchester.
The second victim, David Hanford, 60, of Seaside Heights, N.J., was found strangled in a guest room, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, police responded to the Country Inn & Suites on South River Road in Bedford after receiving multiple 911 calls. No details have been released on the circumstances behind Luckey’s arrest.
Luckey waived his arraignment which was scheduled a few days later and had yet to make a court appearance.
Attorney Robin D. Melone, who represents Luckey, said the charges were expected, but questioned the approach.
“I am unaware of any other case where a NH AG felt it necessary to re-arrest a detained homicide defendant who would not make bail for the purpose of increasing charges,” she wrote in an email. “And there was no necessity to do so in this case. There was no chance our client was going to be released, this did nothing to improve public safety.”
Luckey, had been released from prison early in New Jersey. He left prison on May 7, according to the New Jersey Department of Corrections. He was released with “public health emergency credits” as part of New Jersey’s effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the prison system.
In New Jersey, Luckey pleaded guilty in 2012 to two counts of kidnapping, one count of criminal restraint and one count of contempt. He served prison time in New Hampshire through an arrangement between the states.
He spent time at both Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin and the State Prison for Men in Concord between Oct. 11, 2016 and Feb. 5 this year, when he was returned to New Jersey.
Luckey and Cashman met in the state prison in Concord.
The Country Inn & Suites remained closed to guests as of Thursday night.
“The Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Manchester Airport, NH is temporarily closed and unreachable,” its website reads. Earlier this week, a security guard watched the front entrance to the hotel.
Luckey is being held at the Valley Street jail on preventative detention, the attorney general said.
The murders remain under investigation.