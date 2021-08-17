It has been one week since police discovered a Nashua man dead in his living room on Aug. 11 and authorities are still trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the homicide.

Police responded to Jared Daly’s residence at 5 Hanover St. after a welfare check was requested and found the 35-year-old man’s body.

Investigators are still asking anyone with information about this case, or anyone who interacted with Daly on Aug. 8 or Aug. 9 to contact the Nashua Police Department.

As of Tuesday, no arrests had been made in connection with Daly’s death.

An autopsy conducted last week by Chief Medical Examiner Jennie Duval determined that Daly’s cause of death was blunt impact injuries to his head, and the manner of his death was homicide.

This week, Lt. Patrick Hannon of the Nashua Police Department referred all questions about the case to the Attorney General’s Office.

As police continue to investigate, anyone with information is being asked to call the Nashua Police Department’s criminal investigation division at 603-594-3500 and speak with a detective.

