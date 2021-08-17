No arrests made in Nashua homicide, investigation ongoing By Kimberly Houghton Union Leader Correspondent Kimberly Houghton Author email Aug 17, 2021 Aug 17, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save It has been one week since police discovered a Nashua man dead in his living room on Aug. 11 and authorities are still trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the homicide.Police responded to Jared Daly’s residence at 5 Hanover St. after a welfare check was requested and found the 35-year-old man’s body.Investigators are still asking anyone with information about this case, or anyone who interacted with Daly on Aug. 8 or Aug. 9 to contact the Nashua Police Department.As of Tuesday, no arrests had been made in connection with Daly’s death.An autopsy conducted last week by Chief Medical Examiner Jennie Duval determined that Daly’s cause of death was blunt impact injuries to his head, and the manner of his death was homicide.This week, Lt. Patrick Hannon of the Nashua Police Department referred all questions about the case to the Attorney General’s Office.As police continue to investigate, anyone with information is being asked to call the Nashua Police Department’s criminal investigation division at 603-594-3500 and speak with a detective.nashuanews@unionleader.com Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Kimberly Houghton Author email Follow Kimberly Houghton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Nanny accused of assaulting child at Raymond home Easterseals NH worker accused of sexually assaulting 17-year-old student Moonlighting Berlin police officer used drone to hunt for moose Kingston dad found guilty in baby gender reveal blast Two NH men facing federal COVID-19 pandemic-related fraud charges One hospitalized after shooting on Manchester's Amherst Street Elm Street bank robber said he had a gun, say Manchester police Halfway house escapee robbed Manchester bank last week, police say Hinsdale father who shot his son, then himself, was supposed to be receiving mental health treatment after December arrest Man charged after alleged assaults on juveniles at Seabrook apartment complex Request News Coverage