Police said a Fitzwilliam man involved in a standoff assaulted a woman in her home in front of a child.
David S. Lent, 47, is being charged with several crimes including assault and resisting arrest for Wednesday morning’s incident at an Upper Troy Road home. Police Chief Leonard DiSalvo said the woman suffered minor injuries. A Troy police officer also suffered minor injuries.
Fitzwilliam officer Gene Cuomo said in an affidavit that police were called to the house at 7:30 a.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance.
The responding officers encountered a screaming Lent, who slammed the door on them. Cuomo said Lent locked the officers out and the officers could see him put the woman in a headlock and drag her away from the door.
“I could hear her screaming,” Cuomo wrote.
Cuomo called for backup; he and Troy Police Chief Dvid Ellis attempted to break into the house to get Lent away from the woman.
Cuomo said that Lent was screaming and saying things that did not make sense. After he allegedly failed to obey the officers' commands, Lent was hit with a Taser by Cuomo and Ellis
Lent reportedly pulled the Taser barbs out of his chest and told the officer to shock him more.
“He was literally foaming at the mouth and completely deranged,” Cuomo wrote.
Lent at this point locked himself in a room with the woman and a 4-year-old child, according to Cuomo. He started shouting at the officers about the devil and refused to let the woman and child out, Cuomo said in the affidavit.
Troy officer Ryan Ball and New Hampshire State Police Trooper Dan Brow were both on the scene at this point.
Ball knocked down the door with his shoulder and Ellis shot Lent several times with pepper balls, Cuomo wrote. Lent still would not stay down, according to Cuomo, and punched Ball in the face.
Shot another time with a Taser, Lent went down and police were able to take him into custody.
Lent is being held without bail at the Cheshire County House of Corrections in Keene. He is due back in court next week.