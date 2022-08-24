Nicholas Andrew Anderson of Center Tuftonboro appeared Wednesday afternoon via WebEx in Carroll County Superior Court where he was arraigned on charges of attempted capital murder; attempted first-degree assault; and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon in connection with an incident Tuesday. (John Koziol)
OSSIPEE – A judge has ordered that a 28-year old Center Tuftonboro man be held without bail for allegedly attempting to murder a Carroll County deputy sheriff on Tuesday morning and then prompting a multi-hour standoff at his Canaan Road residence.
Being held at the Carroll County House of Corrections, which is within a half mile of the Carroll County Superior Court, Nicholas Andrew Anderson appeared virtually Wednesday afternoon before Judge Amy Ignatius for an arraignment/bail hearing on charges of attempted capital murder, attempted first-degree assault and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.
Carroll County Attorney Michaela Andruzzi told Ignatius that Tuesday’s incident began around 11 a.m. after Anderson appeared in court in Ossipee, although she did not say which court, nor disclose the underlying reason he was there.
Before leaving the court parking lot, Andruzzi said Anderson allegedly removed both license plates from his vehicle, an act that drew the attention of a sheriff’s deputy who followed Anderson and attempted to pull him over.
The deputy, whom Andruzzi identified as “Deputy Stevens” reported that during the pursuit, Anderson pulled his vehicle across the roadway, got out and took what Stevens described as a shooting stance with his arms extended in front of him. (An online roster of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department has only one Stevens listed and it is George Stevens, a deputy in the agency’s civil/warrants/transports division.)
Stevens observed that Anderson held what appeared to be a “silver handgun,” said Andruzzi, and that Anderson fired one round into Steven’s vehicle, later adding that the shot was into the windshield, in front of the driver’s seat.
Fleeing to his home, Anderson, in an attempt to hold off police, appeared to have tried to place a rifle in the direction of a SWAT team, said Andruzzi.
No one was injured, but given the totality of the incident, Ignatius agreed with Andruzzi that Anderson should be held in preventative detention, but that per a request from attorney George Campbell, who represents Anderson, said she would try to hold a bail hearing within three business days.
Earlier, Andruzzi explained that because the charge of capital murder carries a possible life sentence upon conviction – Stevens was in uniform and was performing within his line of duty, she noted – Anderson could not be released on bail.
“Obviously, these are initial charges,” Andruzzi told Ignatius, and while she anticipated “considerable discovery” and potentially more charges, the State had met the standard for not granting bail to Anderson.
For his part, Campbell suggested that his client be released on either a $100,000 personal recognizance bond with the condition that he undergo a mental evaluation, home confinement that allows him to work as an arborist, or $10,000 cash bail.
Campbell noted Anderson’s connections to the community in which he lived, his importance to his wife and infant child as his family’s sole breadwinner and his responsibility as a mortgage-paying homeowner.
He downplayed Anderson’s criminal record, which he said the State provided to the Court, saying Anderson has “no history of violence whatsoever,” although he does have two DWI offenses.
Campbell said Anderson surrendered voluntarily and that as to the State’s allegation that a single shot had been fired, said that “At this point, that is an allegation.”
“This event, to the extent that the State can prove its case,” he said, is a “one time event.”
Andruzzi countered that none of the bail options proposed by Campbell for Anderson guaranteed “the safety of the community.”
“He (Anderson) fired on a police officer,” Andruzzi said, stressing that after attending a court hearing Tuesday “for something that was really very minor,” Anderson chose to escalate matters. His own wife, Andruzzi continued, called 911 Tuesday to say she was in fear when Anderson returned home.