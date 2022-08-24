anderson

Nicholas Andrew Anderson of Center Tuftonboro appeared Wednesday afternoon via WebEx in Carroll County Superior Court where he was arraigned on charges of attempted capital murder; attempted first-degree assault; and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon in connection with an incident Tuesday. (John Koziol)

OSSIPEE – A judge has ordered that a 28-year old Center Tuftonboro man be held without bail for allegedly attempting to murder a Carroll County deputy sheriff on Tuesday morning and then prompting a multi-hour standoff at his Canaan Road residence.

Being held at the Carroll County House of Corrections, which is within a half mile of the Carroll County Superior Court, Nicholas Andrew Anderson appeared virtually Wednesday afternoon before Judge Amy Ignatius for an arraignment/bail hearing on charges of attempted capital murder, attempted first-degree assault and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.