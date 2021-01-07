The Jaffrey man accused of killing his wife’s lover and then allegedly forcing her to decapitate the body will not get a probable cause hearing.
Cheshire Superior Court Judge David Ruoff denied Armando Barron’s request for the hearing, saying there is no reason to grant the motion. A probable cause hearing is where prosecutors must present enough evidence to justify the criminal charges, in this case, first-degree murder.
Barron’s attorney, Meredith Lugo, stated in the motion requesting the hearing that so far, the evidence submitted rests on the testimony of Britany Barron. That, she asserted, amounts to accusation and not evidence.
Ruoff wrote in an order released this week that Barron's argument fails, despite the implication that Britany Barron is lying about the facts.
“The defendant does not dispute that a murder or any other crime was committed in his pleading,” Ruoff wrote.
Both Armando Barron, 30, and his wife, Britany Barron, 31, are being held without bail for their alleged roles in the September murder of Jonathan Amerault, 25, of Keene.
Armando Barron allegedly discovered that Britany Barron was having an affair with Amerault and then used her cell phone on Sept. 19 to lure Amerault to Annett Wayside Park in Rindge. Britany Barron told police that her husband had savagely beat her after discovering her affair with Amerault, and at one point during the assault he put a loaded pistol in her mouth.
At the park, Armando Barron violently assaulted Amerault and tried to force his wife to shoot him, even putting the gun in her hands and wrapping his hand over hers, according to the police affidavit written by New Hampshire State Police detective Stephen Sloper.
After Armando Barron tried and failed to get Britany Barron to step on Amerault’s neck, he forced her to cut her lover's wrists, according to Sloper. Armando Barron then shot Amerault three times, according to Sloper's affidavit.
The couple drove up to an Errol campground, with Britany Barron being forced to drive Amerault’s Subaru up to the woods, according to police reports. There, she told police she was forced to cut off Amerault’s head with a saw, and bury it in the woods. Amerault’s body was wrapped in a tarp and buried near a brook, and his car was covered with a tarp, Sloper’s affidavit said.