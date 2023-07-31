US-NEWS-IDAHO-MISSINGCHILDREN-ID

Larry Woodcock and Kay Woodcock, middle, grandparents of Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow, walk out of the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, in victory after a jury came to a guilty verdict in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial, in May.

 Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman/TNS

BOISE, Idaho — Lori Vallow Daybell will spend the rest of her life in prison.

The 50-year-old mother — convicted of killing her two children — was sentenced to life in prison by 7th District Judge Steven Boyce at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho, after several hours of statements made by both the prosecuting attorneys, defense team and the victims’ families.