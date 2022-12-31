FILE PHOTO: Rep. Mark Meadows talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington

FILE PHOTO: Mark Meadows talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 23, 2019.

 YURI GRIPAS/REUTERS

Mark Meadows, a former chief of staff to President Donald Trump, will not be charged for voter fraud related to his 2020 registration and absentee vote in North Carolina, the state's chief law enforcement official announced Friday.

Meadows and his wife, Debra, were under investigation after media reports that the former North Carolina congressman's voter registration listed a mobile home in Scaly Mountain, N.C., that he had never owned, stayed at or visited. But authorities were shown proof that the Meadows leased the home, Debra did stay there for short periods, and there was no evidence the couple "knowingly swore to false information considering the signed lease," said Attorney General Josh Stein (D).