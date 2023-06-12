A Lynn man has been found guilty of murdering 24-year-old pizza delivery driver Mohammedreza “Sina” Zangiband during a North Shore crime spree in 2017 that brought with it a slew of other charges, including the rape of a North Andover convenience store clerk, for which he was also convicted.

A Salem Superior Court jury on Friday found Brian Brito, 27, of Lynn, guilty of murder, aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, armed robbery while masked and while carrying a firearm, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, armed assault with intent to murder, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.