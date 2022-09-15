July 22 Northfield Police log

Twelve days before his family was murdered, a Northfield father found weapons in his garage and surrounding woods and told police he feared for his children's safety, according to town police logs released this week to the New Hampshire Union Leader.

Logs show that Sean Sweeney called Northfield police two times over a two-month period leading up to the murder of his wife, Kassandra, 25, and their two children, Benjamin, 4, and Mason, 1. All three died from single gunshot wounds. Their bodies were found in the family's Wethersfield Drive home on the morning of Aug. 3.

Northfield homicide Interstate Search
Fish and Game Conservation Officers Eric Fluette and Ken St. Pierre, along with Winnie, search for evidence along Interstate 93 in Canterbury on Wednesday in connection with the triple homicide in Northfield last week.