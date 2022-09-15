Fish and Game Conservation Officers Eric Fluette and Ken St. Pierre, along with Winnie, search for evidence along Interstate 93 in Canterbury on Wednesday in connection with the triple homicide in Northfield last week.
Twelve days before his family was murdered, a Northfield father found weapons in his garage and surrounding woods and told police he feared for his children's safety, according to town police logs released this week to the New Hampshire Union Leader.
Logs show that Sean Sweeney called Northfield police two times over a two-month period leading up to the murder of his wife, Kassandra, 25, and their two children, Benjamin, 4, and Mason, 1. All three died from single gunshot wounds. Their bodies were found in the family's Wethersfield Drive home on the morning of Aug. 3.
It appears their bodies were discovered by an oil delivery driver.
New Hampshire prosecutors have announced the arrest of a minor on three first-degree murder charges for the Northfield killings. But they have said little else, given the secrecy of juvenile proceedings under state law.
This week, homicide prosecutors released redacted versions of the Northfield police log in response to a public records request by the Union Leader.
Two entries described calls that Sweeney made to police in early June and late July.
Taken together, the entries indicate Sweeney was experiencing problems with someone he knew and was either living with the family or a frequent visitor. The subject of the July call, in fact, sat at a table in the home, talked to police, and promised to change his behavior.
One call to police involved Sweeney's concern about the weapons. The other involved the theft of his car.
According to the logs, Sean Sweeney told police that a person whose name is redacted "has been making strange comments around the house." Sweeney had found an undescribed weapon in the garage and several others in surrounding woods. Authorities redacted mention of the person's past.
"Sean is worried for his toddlers' safety with weapons and [REDACTED] behavior," the log entry reads.
Police spoke to the person, "and he stated he would change his behavior," the log reads. The officer told Sweeney to call back at any time that he feels unsafe.
Although the log entry appears matter of fact, police gave it a priority 2. The highest priority, 1, was given 12 days later for the discovery of the bodies.
The earlier call was June 6. Sweeney told police that someone whose name is redacted had taken his 2016 Honda Civic the previous evening. Sweeney had confronted the person earlier that evening for stealing. Police wrote they would enter the car and the person into the nationwide NCIC database.
The person had left a goodbye note. That entry received a lower priority 3.
A spokesman for Attorney General John Formella said the office is very limited in what it can say about the case.
"As this remains an active and ongoing investigation, we cannot provide comment on the contents of the police logs," reads an email sent by spokesman Michael Garrity.
The office said prosecutors would face a misdemeanor charge if they detailed any information about any juvenile court proceeding or the suspect's detention. State law allows prosecutors to seek a judge's certification of a minor as an adult if he is accused of serious crimes; that process, however, takes place in juvenile court.
John Raffaelly, the chief of Northfield police, did not respond to an email.
The Aug. 3 call was logged at 11:54 a.m. The entire narrative attached to the call is redacted. The calling party was Huckleberry Oil Delivery, which is located in Boscawen.
"We didn't call. The office did not call," said a manager, who identified herself only as Tracy. She said she was not sure if a driver called, and would not pass a message on to him. "I'm sure the driver is trying to move on."
Sweeney has a public Facebook page where he has occasionally posted comments. On Aug. 21, he posted a photo of Mason, all smiles, on a swing. "Happy birthday baby daddy loves you endlessly," he wrote.
Six days later, he expressed thanks to everyone who helped him pack and empty out the house. "For a bunch of strangers you've been some pretty great friends," he wrote.