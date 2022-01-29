NORTHUMBERLAND - Local police were exposed to potentially dangerous airborne drugs as they wrestled a local man into custody, now charged with multiple felonies.
The melee would see both the local police department and the town's medical center put out of commission for hours due to contamination.
According to Northumberland Police Chief Peter J. Pelletier, officers responded to a 911 call about 2:10 p.m. Friday afternoon regarding Bruce Landry, 57, who was not alert and possibly impaired at Weeks Medical Center at 47 Church St.
"While speaking with officers, Mr. Landry was observed constantly reaching into his pocket," the chief said. "Moments later, Mr. Landry produced a small film roll-type canister in his hand and began shaking it in the air."
Heroin or fentanyl are known to be potentially deadly when inhaled even as particles in the air, Pelletier noted. But with that powder hanging in the air, officers had to restrain Landry and a struggle ensued, according to the chief.
"By the end of the struggle all officers and Mr. Landry had been exposed to a certain quantity of the suspected controlled substance," the chief said.
Weeks Medical Center cancelled its remaining appointments for the day due to it having been contaminated by the dangerous residue. A professional cleaning company was summoned to decontaminate patrol cruisers, uniforms and eventually the Northumberland Police Station, at the behest of the chief.
It put town police coverage offline for the remainder of the day, with state police handling calls for service, Pelletier said.
After receiving care, Landry was taken to the Coos County House of Corrections in West Stewartstown, where he is being held on preventative detention pending a bail hearing in Coos County Superior Court in Lancaster. He is charged with class B felony counts of possession of a controlled drug and falsifying evidence, plus multiple misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct, criminal mischief, and of resisting arrest, according to the chief.