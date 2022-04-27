A notary public has agreed to resign and pay a $2,000 fine following allegations she notarized documents signed outside of her presence, the Attorney General’s Office said Wednesday.
Attorney General John M. Formella announced his office has concluded an investigation involving Notary Public Patti Hendrick and the role she played in notarizing affidavits which were later submitted to the N.H. House of Representatives in support of a pending house bill HB-571.
The bill would have repealed the prohibition against OHRV travel on Hoit Road Marsh in Concord.
On Dec. 11, 2021, the Attorney General’s Office was notified of an allegation involving Hendrick, Formella said in a news release.
“During the course of the investigation, evidence was discovered that Ms. Hendrick violated RSA 456-B:1 (I) by notarizing documents which had been previously signed outside of her presence,” the release said. “There was no evidence to suggest the information contained in the affidavits was false.”
Hendrick agreed to pay a $2,000 fine to the Secretary of State and resign from her appointment as notary public, the Attorney General’s Office said.
A file on the matter will remain open for two years while officials monitor Hendrick’s adherence to the terms and conditions of the agreement, at which time the Attorney General’s Office will close the matter “with no further action.”
“In the event Ms. Hendrick does not abide by the terms of the agreement, the Office of the Attorney General may bring forward criminal charges against Ms. Hendrick,” the release said.
No further action is being taken against Hendrick at this time, officials said.