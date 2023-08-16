A "notorious" former Brazilian military police officer convicted of multiple murders in his homeland was captured by federal authorities in Rye on Monday.
Antonio Jose De Abreu Vidal Filho, 29, was the subject of an international alert, or "Red Notice," as a wanted fugitive, according to a news release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
In June, Vidal and three fellow Brazilian military police officers were convicted of 11 murders in 2015 that became known as the "Curio Massacre," named for the neighborhood in which they took place. The former officers also were convicted on charges of attempted murder and torture, officials said.
Vidal was sentenced to 275 years in prison by a criminal court in the state of Ceara, Brazil. Interpol, the international criminal police organization, recently issued a "Red Notice" for Vidal; that's a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and arrest a wanted fugitive pending extradition, surrender or other legal action.
On Monday, authorities with ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations office in Boston apprehended Vidal in Rye, taking him into custody without a struggle, officials said. He will be held in federal ICE custody pending a hearing before a federal immigration judge.
"The apprehension of this very dangerous foreign fugitive is an outstanding example of the professionalism and expertise of the officers of ERO Boston," said Todd Lyons, director of that agency's Boston field office.
"We are proud to have taken this notorious criminal, convicted of participating in multiple heinous murders in Brazil, off our streets."