Paul Lovley

Prosecutors say this security video shows Paul Lovley of Baltimore, left, and Joseph Brody of Springfield, Va., center in suit, inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.  

 Justice Department charging documents

A 24-year-old moved to Maryland to work for the National Security Agency six months before joining the attack on the U.S. Capitol with followers of a movement whose founder is known for espousing white supremacist views, according to court filings.

Paul Lovley was sentenced Tuesday to two weeks incarceration for illegally demonstrating in the Capitol.