The National Transportation Safety Board ruled that drug impairment was the probable cause of last year’s collision involving a commercial truck and a group of motorcyclists on U.S. Route 2 in Randolph that killed seven people.
Meeting remotely for nearly four hours on Tuesday, the five-member NTSB voted unanimously to support the probable-cause findings as well as a raft of recommendations for state governments to improve communication about driver violations, for the adoption of mandatory helmet laws, and for motorcycles to be manufactured with standard safety devices such as anti-lock brakes.
The board also took the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to task for a number of shortcomings, including a lack of enforcement resources, in dealing with the 600,000 or so transportation companies under its purview.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 24, of West Springfield, Mass., was an employee of Westfield Transportation of West Springfield and was operating a Dodge Ram pickup truck that was towing a trailer on June 21, 2019, when he crossed the double-yellow line on Route 2 and struck a group of riders from the Jarheads Motorcycle Club.
The impact killed Albert Mazza of Lee, president of the Jarheads and the lead rider, as well as Desma Oakes of Concord, Aaron Perry of Farmington, Michael Ferazzi of Contoocook, Joanne and Edward Corr of Lakeville, Mass., and Daniel Pereira of Riverside R.I. Seven other people were injured.
Zhukovskyy was arrested and charged with seven counts of negligent homicide, seven counts of negligent homicide – DUI, aggravated DUI with serious injury, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and seven counts of manslaughter, reckless operation.
He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is being held without bail at the Coos County House of Corrections. Zhukovskyy is scheduled to appear in Coos County Superior Court on March 1 for a pretrial hearing.
According to court documents, Zhukovskyy told investigators that on the morning of the crash he had consumed both cocaine and heroin.
But what seemed to intrigue NTSB members is that Zhukovskyy was working for Westfield Transportation at all given his history. The company has since been dissolved.
Prior to taking that job with Westfield Transport just two days before the crash in Randolph, Zhukovskyy about a month earlier had been stopped in Connecticut for DWI. The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles sent a notice of that fact to the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles.
But, as the NTSB determined, Massachusetts never processed the notification nor thousands of others, which would have resulted in Zhukovskyy losing his license and not being able to work for Westfield Transport.
Michael Fox, an NTSB staffer, told the board that Westfield Transport did not have a drug-testing or safety program, it had no written policies, and that before hiring Zhukovskyy it had failed to inquire about his involvement in a rollover accident in Texas or the history of substance abuse that got him fired from a prior employer.
Westfield Transport, said Fox, was “a carrier without regard for safety,” and while its actions did not directly impact the Randolph crash, they contributed to them.
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration was criticized during the hearing for issuing a very low number of Imminent Hazard orders, which could have taken Westfield Transport or its drivers out of service, even as NTSB investigators said they learned that the company had tampered with electronic logging devices that tracked how many hours a vehicle was driven.
NTSB chair Robert Sumwalt said the “meat and potatoes” of the NTSB investigation was that Zhukovskyy crossed into oncoming traffic, but “In this case, there were failures up and down the line.”