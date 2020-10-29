The National Transportation Safety Board plans a Dec. 1 hearing to discuss findings on the June 2019 collision on Route 2 in Randolph that killed seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club.
The agency announced the opening of the public docket Wednesday as well as the scheduling of a webcast board meeting “to consider the probable cause, findings, and any safety recommendations from its investigation.”
According to court documents, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 24, of West Springfield, Mass., was under the influence of drugs when the Dodge pickup he was driving and the car trailer it was towing crossed into the eastbound lane of Route 2 and struck a group of 15 on 11 motorcycles moments after they left the Mount Jefferson View Motel and Cabins on June 21.
Made up of former Navy and Marine corpsmen, the Jarheads club members were on their way to the Dupont-Holmes American Legion Post No. 82 in Gorham, where they had intended to set up a room in anticipation of the club’s annual meeting there on June 22.
The collision killed Desma Oakes of Concord; Aaron Perry of Farmington; Michael Ferazzi of Contoocook; Albert Mazza of Lee; Joanne and Edward Corr of Lakeville, Mass.; and Daniel Pereira of Riverside R.I.
Zhukovskyy, who is represented by public defenders, has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of negligent homicide; seven counts of negligent homicide – DUI; seven counts of manslaughter, reckless operation; aggravated DUI with serious injury; and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. He is being held without bail at the Coos County House of Corrections.
Zhukovskyy is scheduled to appear in Coos County Superior Court on March 1 for a final, pretrial hearing. Should Zhukovskyy not change his pleas to “guilty” then, jury selection for his trial would begin on March 5, with the court expecting his trial to start later that month and last into April.
The NTSB said on Wednesday its docket includes “factual reports and documents, including interview transcripts, photographs, and other investigative materials,” but stressed that it “does not include analysis, findings, recommendations or a probable cause determination. That will be released at the end of the public board meeting scheduled for Dec. 1.”
The docket is available online at https://data.ntsb.gov/Docket?NTSBNumber=HWY19MH010.