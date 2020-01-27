NORTH HAVERHILL -- A Plymouth man who allegedly sent a woman a sexual image of herself in the hope she’d send him nude photos asked a judge Monday to dismiss the charge against him.
Robert G. Estes, 53, of Tenney Mountain Highway was indicted by a Grafton County grand jury last September on one count of non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images, a Class B felony punishable by 3.5 to seven years in prison.
The indictment says that in January 2019, Estes “obtained a nude image” of the alleged victim. No court documents or statements made during Monday's hearing before Judge Lawrence MacLeod explain how Estes obtained the image.
Estes, represented by public defender Charlotte Robinson, pleaded not guilty and in November filed his motion to dismiss on the grounds that the indictment “does not allege a crime” pursuant to the charging statute.
Rather than share the image with anyone who “would then share it with a wider audience,” wrote Robinson, Estes “provided the image to the person depicted in the image.”
“None of the words provided by the statute (that Estes was charged with violating) include the conduct of sending someone’s own picture to them," Robinson wrote. "The conduct the state alleges of Mr. Estes is therefore not dissemination.”
Grafton County Attorney Paul Fitzgerald pointed out that Robinson's motion did not address the coercion aspect of the private sexual images law.
In crafting the law, the Legislature was clear that “the protected class is the ‘depicted person’ and the protection is from harassment, intimidation, threat or coercion,” wrote Fitzgerald.
Robinson told MacLeod Monday in Grafton County Superior Court that the allegation of dissemination would be true only if her client had sent the image to “someone else,” other than the alleged victim.
MacLeod took the motion to dismiss under advisement.