Increased police patrols at Hampton Beach over the weekend resulted in more than a dozen arrests, including several for disorderly conduct.
The arrests followed an announcement last week that New Hampshire State Police would be lending a hand at the beach as they do each summer, but with more troopers than normal due in part to several fights that erupted last month as a crowd of about 500 young people gathered on Ocean Boulevard.
Hampton police began advising of the stepped up weekend patrols on Friday with a post on their Facebook page about information they had received regarding the potential for a large gathering at the beach Friday night. Officers made multiple arrests that night and more arrests on Saturday.
According to Hampton police, a group that was described as “disorderly” was drinking alcohol and throwing glass bottles at police near the Sea Shell complex Saturday night. Officers managed to disperse the group and arrested seven people — most on disorderly conduct charges.
State police made five arrests over the weekend as well and used its helicopter to assist with surveillance, according to state police spokesman Paul Raymond.
The charges included criminal threatening, driving while intoxicated, minor in possession of alcohol, and operating after suspension. One person was also taken into protective custody for intoxication, Raymond said.
In addition to the more visible state police presence, deputies from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office also assisted over the weekend.
Sheriff’s Maj. Chris Bashaw said deputies helped out at the beach last summer and are back this year.
“Our deputies are helping out with everything from handling calls for service, any type of civil unrest issues, traffic, quality of life issues. A lot of it I think is just being down there to have a strong presence so that all the folks that are coming up to enjoy the beach have a sense of safety and security,” Bashaw said.