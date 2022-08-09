A nurse at Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital in Lebanon admitted to stealing painkillers and using the drugs while on the job, according to court documents.
Amy Vickers, 44, of Bradford, Vt., was arrested Monday on charges of obtaining controlled substances by “misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception or subterfuge,” according to the U.S. Attorney Jane Young’s office.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrea Johnstone released Vickers with a number of conditions, including refraining from use or unlawful possession of a narcotic drug or other controlled substances, according to court documents.
Young’s office does not believe patients were affected by Vickers’ actions, according to the release.
In June, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration was notified of the “alleged diversion of eighteen (18) vials of hydromorphone” by Vickers. Hydromorphone “is a potent schedule II opioid analgesic drug,” according to the DEA.
The pharmacist-in-charge at the hospital told DEA investigators Vickers had pulled a dose of hydromorphone and later documented that she had “wasted” or disposed of the same amount, according to court documents.
Vickers at first told hospital officials she had made a mistake in the handling of the drug because she was having a busy day. She later admitted she had been stealing drugs for about four months.
“Vickers went on to explain that she would divert and use the medication and then refill the vial with saline solution, which looks like hydromorphone, using a hospital syringe, before ‘wasting’ the purported hydromorphone in front of a witness,” the complaint reads. “There was no way for the witness to know that they were not witnessing the disposal of a controlled substance.”
Vickers agreed to take a drug test, which “later resulted in her testing positive for having opioids in her system,” according to court documents.
“Vickers admitted to diverting and using all of the missing medications while on duty as a nurse,” the documents read “Vickers stated that she had a problem and agreed to be immediately taken to a treatment facility.”
Vickers was granted a license to practice as a registered nurse on April 25, 2005, according to the state Board of Nursing. She agreed to a voluntary preliminary agreement not to practice on July 12.
Under the agreement, she agreed to “cooperate and meaningfully participate with the New Hampshire Professionals Health Program.”