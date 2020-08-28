A Bow woman has been charged with stealing the identities of four elderly people who lived at the long-term care facility where she worked, the latest in a series of theft and identity fraud charges
Prosecutors in the Attorney General's Office said Christina Lariviere, also known as Christina Soleil or Christina Melvin, 35, of Bow, obtained personal information — Social Security numbers, birth dates, drivers' license and state ID numbers — from a 100-year-old, a 97-year-old, a 92-year-old and an 87-year-old, intending to pose as those people.
Lariviere got the information while working as a caregiver at the Londonderry long-term care facility where all four people lived, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors allege Lariviere posed as two of these people to open credit cards and bank accounts in their names.
Lariviere was arrested Friday and charged with eight counts of class-A felony identity fraud. She will likely be arraigned in the Rockingham County Superior Court next week.
Lariviere had been arrested on Jan. 30 on four charges of check forgery. In that case, prosecutors said she altered the checks of people she was caring for in a Pelham elderly housing facility in November 2019.
She has since been charged in Hillsborough County Superior Court-Southern District with theft by unauthorized taking and attempted theft by unauthorized taking.
Lariviere also has charges pending in Rockingham County for theft by unauthorized taking, attempted theft by unauthorized taking and faudilent use of a credit card.
There is also an identity fraud charge against Lariviere in Hillsborough County Superior Court–Northern District.