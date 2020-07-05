BOW -- A New York man is facing drunk driving and reckless driving charges after state police say he was caught on radar going 112 mph in a 55 mph zone on Interstate 93 in Bow early Sunday.
Around 3:25 a.m. Sunday, state Trooper Daniel Livingstone was on patrol on Interstate 93 in Bow when he reported seeing a vehicle operating “hazardously and traveling at a high rate of speed,” state police said in a news release.
Livingstone clocked the vehicle travelling 112 mph in a posted 55 mph zone, police said.
According to police, after catching up to the vehicle and conducting a motor vehicle stop the driver, identified as Rafael DaSilva-Costa, 27, of Schenectady, NY, displayed signs of impairment.
Police said a roadside test indicated DaSilva-Costa was driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs. He was arrested and transported to NHSP Troop D for processing, where he refused to cooperate with any testing process, police said.
DaSilva-Costa was processed and bailed and will be arraigned in the Concord District Court on charges of aggravated DUI and reckless operation.