WATERTOWN, New York — A LaFargeville man who sent threatening letters signed the "Chinese Zodiac Killer" was sentenced Wednesday to 16 months in federal prison for the acts.
Jesse S. Bartlett, 46, was sentenced in U.S. District Court, Albany, after pleading guilty Dec. 10 to mailing a threatening communication.
He admitted that from around April 2021 to May 2022, he mailed threatening letters to news outlets, government offices, houses of worship, and private businesses throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Vermont, and the District of Columbia while signing the letters as the "Chinese Zodiac Killer."
Among the people to whom the letters were sent, according to court documents, are President Joseph R. Biden, New York Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, and Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.
In the letters, Mr. Bartlett wrote that he killed people, ate their flesh, and that he was going to kill more people including threatening to "WIPE OUT A SCHOOL BUS DRIVER." The letters to politicians and law enforcement read in part: "EVERY MONTH SINCE NOVEMBER I HAVE KILLED BOTH MALES AND FEMALES," and "IT IS POSSIBLE THAT I AM KILLING INDIVIDUALS WHOSE IDENTITIES ARE IMPOSSIBLE TO TRACK (I.E., HOMELESS, RUNAWAYS, ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS), AND DESTROYING ALL EVIDENCE SO EFFICIENTLY."
An affidavit in support of the criminal complaint states that on May 12, 2022, Mr. Bartlett was seen wearing blue latex gloves placing envelopes into a blue U.S. Postal Service collection can in Watertown and at a post office drop box in Clayton.
In addition to the prison term, he was also ordered Wednesday to undergo three years of supervision upon his release.
According to a sentencing memorandum filed with the court by Mr. Bartlett's defense attorney, his statement about his having killed in the past is a reference to an incident that occurred at his residence in April 2010 in which he shot and killed a man in self-defense.
Mr. Bartlett admitted in a 2010 interview with the Times that he shot Kenneth A. Brabant, 33, on April 11, 2010, claiming he had "no choice" as Mr. Brabant had kicked in his door to gain access to his residence and threatened to kill Mr. Bartlett.
Mr. Bartlett was never charged in the matter. The case was presented to a grand jury, which returned a "no-bill," meaning it found insufficient evidence to support any criminal charges.
Separately, Mr. Bartlett faces local counts of third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession brought March 21 by state police. According to troopers, the charges are a result of the investigation and execution of a search warrant in May 2022 at Mr. Bartlett's residence in the town of Alexandria by the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, state police and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service as a result of the investigation into the threatening letters.
Mr. Bartlett was allegedly found to be in possession of two illegally possessed long guns and expandable magazines that were in violation of the state's Secure Ammunition and Firearms Enforcement Act of 2013, or Safe Act.
Following his arraignment March 22 in Jefferson County Court, he was ordered held on $10,000 bail on those counts.