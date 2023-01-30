A New York City man is facing multiple charges after Nashua police claim he allegedly assaulted an officer at a local car dealership after reportedly trying to buy a vehicle using a false form of identification.
Nashua police responded to an undisclosed car dealership around 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, for a report of a man attempting to buy a vehicle using false identification, officials said in a news release.
Once on scene police identified Paul Patrick Green, Jr., 23, of 131 West 132nd St., New York, New York, as the man allegedly responsible.
During the course of the investigation, Green allegedly resisted the officers’ attempts to detain him, Nashua police said in a news release.
“A struggle ensued in which Green assaulted an officer and continued to resist arrest,” police said in a news release. “As the officers attempted to restrain Green, various property items belonging to the car dealership were damaged.”
Nashua police eventually arrested Green on charges of identity fraud, theft by deception/attempt, criminal mischief, manufacture, sale, and possession of false identification (two counts), receiving stolen property, resisting arrest or detention (four counts), simple assault/extended term of imprisonment, and unsworn falsification.
Nashua police say during the booking process, Green provided a false name and officers allegedly found stolen property in his possession.
Detectives allegedly determined Green portrayed himself as another person and made “substantial steps” towards fraudulently purchasing a vehicle from the dealership, officials said.
The officer who was allegedly assaulted by Green was treated at a local hospital and released after receiving treatment for minor injuries, officials said.
At the time of his arrest, Green was out on bail for similar offenses alleged to have been committed in Virginia, police said. He also had an active warrant for his arrest issued by the Chesterfield County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear in court for those offenses, police said.
Green faces 14 charges totaling up to 50 years in sentencing, officials said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Nashua Police Department. Anonymous tips can be provided to the Nashua Police Crime Line at (603) 589-1665.