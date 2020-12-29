A New York City man was arrested Monday night after allegedly being observed driving 132 mph in a 65-mph zone in Warner.
Randher Alcantara-Bautista, 21, of the Bronx, was spotted heading north on Interstate 89 at high speed by Sgt. Vincent Grieco about 10:30 p.m., according to New Hampshire State Police.
Trooper Samuel Provenza responded to the area and was able to intercept and stop the vehicle a short time later, they said.
Alcantara-Bautista, who refused field testing, was charged with aggravated DUI, reckless operation, transporting drugs in a vehicle, and possession of a false government identification. He was processed and released and is awaiting arraignment in the Hillsborough District Circuit Court, police said.