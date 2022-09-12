US-NEWS-NYC-MOM-SUSPECTED-DROWNING-KIDS-1-NY.jpg

Erin Merdy was taken into custody on the boardwalk in Brighton Beach early Monday and is undergoing a psychiatric examination at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn as detectives piece together the final hours of her children’s lives.  

 Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News

The Brooklyn mother suspected of drowning her three young children railed against Coney Island Hospital in a scathing online review earlier this year — the same facility where doctors tried in vain Monday to save her kids.

“I don’t like writing reviews,” Erin Merdy wrote nine months ago in a Google Maps review of the neighborhood medical center. “But this is the absolute worst hospital.”