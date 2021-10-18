New York City police arrested the mother of a missing Merrimack boy Elijah "Eli" Lewis and her companion in the Bronx on Sunday, New Hampshire authorities have announced.
Danielle Denise Dauphinais, 35, and Joseph Stapf, 30, were arrested on New Hampshire charges of witness tampering and child endangerment, state homicide prosecutors said. The pair were scheduled to be arraigned in a Bronx County courtroom early Monday afternoon.
Meanwhile, authorities said they are continuing their search for Lewis and asked for any help from the public in locating the 5-year-old boy. The search involves the grim task of combing Naticook Lake in Merrimack by the New Hampshire Marine Patrol.
Last week, child protection workers notified law enforcement that Lewis' whereabouts were unknown, prompting Merrimack police to immediately begin an investigation.
That investigation widened to include New Hampshire State Police and the Office of Attorney General John Formella, who oversees homicide investigations and prosecutions.
The senior assistant in charge of the case, Benjamin Agati, handles high-profile homicide cases.
Authorities have said Lewis has not been seen by "independent individuals" for six months but has never been reported missing.
According to the office, Dauphinais and Stapf asked others to lie about Lewis and his whereabouts, knowing that workers with the state Division for Children, Youth and Families were searching for him.
The endangerment charge allege they have violated a duty of care to the boy.
Anyone with information about the case can contact the Merrimack Police Department’s Crimeline at (603) 424-2424 or New Hampshire State Police Communications at (603) 223-4381 or 603-MCU-TIPS (603-628-8477). Lead Investigator Detective Sergeant Kelly Healey of the Major Crime Unit can be contacted directly at Kelly.A.Healey@dos.nh.gov.