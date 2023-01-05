West Springfield police captain Brian Pomeroy

Former West Springfield police captain Brian Pomeroy during his arraignment in Springfield District Court on multiple charges of indecent assault and battery against two female co-workers at the 2022 Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade. 

 Don Treeger/The Republican

The majority of officers suspended by the state’s Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Commission face serious criminal charges, including rape, indecent assault, bribery and, in one instance, accusations that an officer repeatedly used a stun gun on a pregnant woman.

Law enforcement in Massachusetts is undergoing a new process of certifying police officers as part of public safety reform enacted in 2020. Two years in, a system meant to hold police officers accountable has yielded an initial result: 15 officers from across the state had their certifications suspended.