The majority of officers suspended by the state’s Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Commission face serious criminal charges, including rape, indecent assault, bribery and, in one instance, accusations that an officer repeatedly used a stun gun on a pregnant woman.
Law enforcement in Massachusetts is undergoing a new process of certifying police officers as part of public safety reform enacted in 2020. Two years in, a system meant to hold police officers accountable has yielded an initial result: 15 officers from across the state had their certifications suspended.
It was the first group of officers the Massachusetts Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Commission has suspended under a 2020 policing reform law created in the wake of George Floyd’s murder at the hands of a Minneapolis officer.
How the suspensions came about
The suspensions stem from the commission’s certification of over 9,000 officers in the state — more than 8,200 whose last names start with A through H and over 1,000 who graduated from academies since Dec. 1, 2021. Officers with last names starting with I-P must be recertified by July 2023 and last names Q-Z by July 2024.
POST Commission Executive Director Enrique Zuniga said state regulators continue to “make progress” to meet requirements under the 2020 reform law and add information to a list of certified and suspended officers available online.
“POST will suspend the certification of an officer who is arrested, charged or indicted of a felony and will revoke the certification of an officer who is convicted of a felony,” he said. “The list of suspended officers will be updated periodically as these cases evolve and/or get resolved.”
Outside of arrests, charges, or indictments, the POST Commission can also suspend the certification of an officer who does not complete in-service training requirements within 90 days of notice. Officers who have their certification suspended can request a hearing before a commission within 15 days. But the suspension order is in effect until a final decision or revocation of certification is made.
The officers
Below is a list of each individual officer and what we know about their arrest and court history, which may have led to their suspension by the POST Commission.
Devon Bones - Holyoke Police Department
Devon Bones was sworn in as a Holyoke patrol officer in January 2019 and is currently suspended from the Holyoke Police Department pending an investigation, according to two city councilors briefed on the matter. City councilors were informed on Wednesday by the Holyoke Police Department that Bones’ suspension is a personnel issue and that no more information will be provided.
The Holyoke Police Department did not immediately return a request for comment.
A November 2020 criminal complaint filed in Springfield District Court shows that Bones is facing charges of malicious destruction of property under $1,200 and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Bryan Custadio - Fall River Police Department
According to The Herald News, Custadio was terminated on July 26, 2022, after an internal affairs investigation following his second arrest on domestic abuse charges. In one incident, the officer was on duty and in uniform when he went to the home of the alleged victim in his patrol car.
Leon Davis - Springfield Police Department
During an arrest in September 2020, Springfield police officer Leon Davis repeatedly used a stun gun on a pregnant woman as she cowered on the floor of a hotel room. Footage of the incident captured by Davis’ body-worn camera shows Davis taking out a yellow stun gun and zapping a woman in the hand and zapping her twice while she is on the ground.
The incident took place on Sept. 29 at the Tower Square Hotel and led to Davis being charged with one count each of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a pregnant woman. The criminal case is ongoing in Springfield District Court.
Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh told MassLive on Wednesday Davis hasn’t worked at the police department for nearly two years, although he remains employed there.
“His status within the department is an employment matter that cannot be disclosed at this time,” Walsh said.
Ernest Fontaine - Fitchburg State University Police Department
Court documents show Fontaine is facing a charge of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14.
Fontaine was placed on administrative leave on March 1, 2022, when the university was informed of alleged criminal conduct. He was “separated from university employment effective July 2, 2022,” the university said in a statement Wednesday.
The alleged conduct did not occur on campus or involve anyone else affiliated with the school, the university said.
David Forte - Needham Police Department
U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins brought insider trading charges against Needham police officer David Forte in January 2022. Forte is accused of tipping off two friends about an impending deal involving Analog Devices in Norwood and its plans to acquire the California firm Linear Technology.
Prosecutors allege that after Forte told his friends about the impending merger, the pair bought shares of Linear in anticipation of the purchase. His friend also bought call options, a bet that the price of a stock will increase, and then told his business partner about the coming deal, officials said.
When the purchase was finalized, Forte’s friends sold their shares at profit, prosecutors said.
Forte was charged with conspiracy to commit securities fraud in federal court and the case remains open.
Kevin Garneau – Lowell Police Department
Kevin Garneau, 49 of Pelham, New Hampshire, was charged with two counts of rape in 2019 in connection with a series of sexual assaults of a 16-year-old homeless girl, according to the office of Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan. Garneau is accused of assaulting the teen while on duty.
The victim was living in a tent in an area of Lowell that was set up to offer shelter to members of the city’s homeless population, officials said.
Garneau, a 19-year veteran of the department, was working as a part of a community group that was providing assistance to the homeless, including people with substance misuse issues, officials said.
“The defendant is alleged to have entered the victim’s tent and told her there were warrants out for her arrest, but in exchange for her providing sexual services he would not arrest her,” Ryan’s office said.
Garneau then sexually assaulted the victim several more times in the following months, the district attorney’s office said.
He is scheduled to stand trial in May, according to the Union Leader.
Nicholas Hoar – Fall River Police Department
Nicholas M. Hoar, 35, is accused of beating a man in custody with a baton. He pleaded not guilty in court in November following his arrest by federal agents. He was indicted on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and two counts of false reports.
The officer is accused of striking a man in custody in the head with a baton while on duty Dec. 21, 2020. According to officials, the strike resulted in bodily injury to the man in custody.
The indictment charging Hoar also alleges that, on Dec. 21 and Dec. 22, 2020, Hoar submitted two reports that omitted any mention of the fact that he had struck the man in custody in the forehead with a baton.
The victim in the alleged assault is 57-year-old William Harvey who claims that Hoar hit him with a police baton and slammed his head into a door while he was handcuffed and being brought out of a van outside of the Fall River Police Department in December 2020, the Herald News reported.
The city reached a settlement with Harvey in August 2022 for $65,000, the paper reported.
The Fall River Police Department issued a release stating that upon the department’s learning of the complaint against Hoar, he was placed on paid administrative leave.
Tomas Morales - Woburn Police Department
Tomas Morales, a Woburn Police Officer of 13 years, retired from his position in March 2022 after authorities charged the man for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife during a conversation over Christmas presents, according to officials.
The former officer was charged with assault and battery of a family member, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon as well as a strangulation charge.
According to a police report, Morales met his estranged wife at their family home to talk about Christmas presents. After trying to kiss the estranged wife, authorities told reporters, Morales threw her to the ground, forced her into a bedroom and told her: “You’ll always be mine.”
Authorities allege that Morales told his wife that he would kill her and proceeded to strangle her and punch her in the face.
Keith O’Donnell - Somerville Police Department
No information is immediately available on any criminal charges facing Keith O’Donnell.
Brian Pomeroy - West Springfield Police Department
Former West Springfield Police Capt. Brian Pomeroy is the subject of two criminal cases that are currently ongoing. Pomeroy is accused of groping two coworkers during an after-party following the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade in March. He pleaded not guilty in Springfield District Court to two counts of indecent assault and battery in August.
Pomeroy was suspended by the police department in March within days of the parade and later left the department in July.
Separately, Pomeroy faces charges stemming from a restraining order sought by a former girlfriend, also a fellow police department employee. That woman told a Holyoke District Court judge Pomeroy stalked and harassed her following a breakup after dating for more than a year, MassLive previously reported.
Joseph Ponzo - Stoneham Police Department
The Stoneham police officer and his brother were indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly paying a Mass Save vendor company employee tens of thousands of dollars in weekly cash bribes, kickbacks and other in-kind benefits in exchange for more than $36 million in Mass Save contracts with the vendor company.
The in-kind benefits included a John Deere tractor, a computer, home bathroom fixtures and free electrical work, among other things, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.
Joseph Ponzo, 48, of Stoneham was indicted on one count of wire fraud conspiracy and 12 counts of wire fraud.
Joseph Ponzo, a full-time Stoneham police officer, and his brother, Christopher Ponzo, who owns an electrical contracting company, conspired to bribe an associate employed by a Mass Save lead vendor company in exchange for the associate’s assistance in obtaining Mass Save contracts that netted the Ponzos millions of dollars in Mass Save contracts, officials said.
James Quilty – Natick Police Department
The Natick Police Sergeant pleaded guilty in December 2022 to three counts of indecent assault and battery of a female co-worker during an office gathering in 2020.
Quilty inappropriately touched a female dispatcher against her will several times despite her attempts to remove his hand from her and verbally telling him to stop, the Middlesex District Attorney said. At one point when she tried to leave the gathering, Quilty reached into her car and again inappropriately touched her, preventing her from leaving.
Upon learning of the incident, police officials suspended Quilty, but did not fire him at the time, according to a report from WBUR and The Boston Globe.
Quilty was sentenced to three years probation and ordered to register as a sex offender.
Kevin Rooney - Watertown Police Department
No information is immediately available on any criminal charges facing Kevin Rooney.
Matthew Sheehan – Massachusetts State Police
Trooper Matthew Sheehan was charged with assault and weapons charges after he shot an ATV driver during a police confrontation in February 2018.
Sheehan was one of 13 officers who confronted a group of 25 ATV and dirt bike riders who were riding down Interstate 93 South on Feb. 24, 2018, in a “reckless manner,” according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.
Sheehan allegedly walked to his police cruiser and grabbed a service rifle despite having a handgun on his holster. He then shot Aderito Monteiro, a 28-year-old from Randolph, in the foot. Sheehan was the only officer to fire a weapon, the district attorney’s office said.
Initial reports indicated that Monteiro allegedly rode his ATV toward Sheehan, and presented “imminent danger” that justified the use of his weapon.
But the district attorney’s office said that investigators found one of the bullets struck the side of the ATV’s tire, not the front. Sheehan originally said he had aimed for the ATV’s engine block in order to stop the vehicle.
The angle at which the bullet struck the tire suggests that the ATV was parallel to Sheehan, negating the theory that the ATV was heading directly toward him and presenting as a threat, according to the district attorney’s office.
Sheehan was suspended without pay following the incident and remains so during the course of the legal proceedings.
Colby Turner - Worcester Police Department
Worcester Police Officer Colby Turner, 33, is accused of submitting nearly $45,000 in off-duty assignment slips for assignments he did not work.
The police department became aware of possible criminal activity related to Turner’s off-duty assignments on July 21, 2022, according to a press statement from the department.
The department’s detective bureau began an investigation and found probable cause to believe Turner had requested and received payment for fictitious off-duty assignments, the statement said. Turner pleaded not guilty in Worcester District Court and was released on personal recognizance after being arraigned on larceny charges.
In total, police allege Turner submitted 150 slips for off-duty assignments worth $44,937.32 that he did not actually work.
The day before Turner was placed on administrative leave and formally informed his off-duty assignments were being investigated, he sent an email to more than 400 members of the Worcester Police Department.
“I wouldn’t jeopardize my career and providing for my family for such stupidity,” Turner wrote in the email. “I come to work, do my job, don’t bother anybody and go on about my business. I highly doubt whoever committed this action and dragging my name through the mud will step up come clean.”
