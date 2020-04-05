MANCHESTER -- State and local police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Manchester late Sunday afternoon.
Manchester police public information officer Heather Hamel confirmed Manchester police responded to Lake Shore Drive around 6 p.m. Sunday. The department’s online police log states officers were dispatched to Lake Shore Road around 5:36 p.m. for a request to check on an individual.
“There are few details at this time, but there was an incident that led to an officer involved shooting,” Hamel said in a statement.
All responding Manchester police officers are uninjured and the incident remains under investigation, Hamel said.
The Attorney General’s office has been notified and are expected at the scene Sunday night.
This is a developing story. No further information was available Sunday night.