A well-known Franconia police officer must surrender his credentials and agree to never work as a cop again in order to avoid prosecution for making an unauthorized query of a motor-vehicle license database, state officials announced.

Gary Pilotte, an officer with years of experience in Franconia, must also accept his placement on the Laurie List of police officers considered to have credibility problems. He also will be placed on a national registry of decertified officers, according to an agreement announced by New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella.