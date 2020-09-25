A city officer claims a skateboarder threw a rock toward him as the officer told the man not to skate through a construction area.
A man later identified as Joshua Pelletier, 27, of Manchester, was riding a skateboard on Elm Street around 10 a.m. Friday when he passed through a construction site.
Manchester police officer Thomas Gallagher was directing traffic around the area, and told Pelletier not to skate through, according to a news release from the police department. Gallagher said Pelletier swore at him and skated off.
Pelletier returned through the construction site on his skateboard, and Gallagher told him to leave. Gallagher said Pelletier threw a piece of loose pavement toward him. The pavement did not hit Gallagher.
Pelletier rode off, police said, ignoring Gallagher's orders to stop. Police caught up with Pelletier at a nearby business, and arrested him.
Pelletier has been charged with felony reckless conduct and resisting arrest.
Pelletier was released on $5,000 cash bail.