Man shot during confrontation with police at Concord park
Buy Now

Investigators examine and photograph a gun on Sunday at the scene of an officer-involved shooting of a man at White Park in Concord.

 Jeffrey Hastings

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office has named the state trooper who shot and wounded a man in Concord early Sunday.

Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald said in a news release state Trooper Michael Petrillo was the officer who shot Dylan J. Stahley, 22 at White Park.

Petrillo has been a state police officer for about six years, according to the Attorney General’s office.

Concord police responded to a burglar alarm at the skate house in the park, according to a Sunday news release from the Attorney General’s office. Officers learned a man in a nearby ball field might be armed.

Concord police and New Hampshire state police officers found the man, Stahley. They said he had a gun.

During a confrontation, Petrillo shot Stahley, the Attorney General’s office said.

Stahley was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not life-threatening.

Stahley has been charged with burglary, reckless conduct and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Sunday news release.

Tags

Thursday, April 09, 2020