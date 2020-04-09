The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office has named the state trooper who shot and wounded a man in Concord early Sunday.
Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald said in a news release state Trooper Michael Petrillo was the officer who shot Dylan J. Stahley, 22 at White Park.
Petrillo has been a state police officer for about six years, according to the Attorney General’s office.
Concord police responded to a burglar alarm at the skate house in the park, according to a Sunday news release from the Attorney General’s office. Officers learned a man in a nearby ball field might be armed.
Concord police and New Hampshire state police officers found the man, Stahley. They said he had a gun.
During a confrontation, Petrillo shot Stahley, the Attorney General’s office said.
Stahley was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not life-threatening.
Stahley has been charged with burglary, reckless conduct and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Sunday news release.