When Jose Ortega Gutierrez woke up bloodied and bruised on Dec. 17, he didn't know where he was, he later told investigators. The handcuffs that had been secured around his wrists hours before were gone - and so were the two officers who allegedly drove the 50-year-old homeless man to a remote location in Florida and knocked him out of consciousness, prosecutors said.

On Thursday, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced that two former Hialeah Police Department officers, 27-year-old Rafael Otano and Lorenzo Orfila, 22, had been charged with armed kidnapping and battery. Orfila, who was also charged with official misconduct, and Otano were relieved of duty on Thursday and booked into a Miami-Dade County jail. A third person, Ali Amin Saleh, 45, was charged with witness tampering and accused of attempting to cover up the officers' actions, Fernandez Rundle said.