Gilford officer-involved shooting
A Gilford Police Department SUV sits late Monday morning at the intersection of Varney Point Roads Left and Right, behind which is the residence at 5 Varney Point Road Left where a resident was fatally shot Sunday night by a Gilford police officer.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

The state’s attorney general released the names of two police officers involved in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Mischa Fay in Gilford on New Year’s Day.

Attorney General John M. Formella said the officer who discharged his firearm was Gilford police Sgt. Douglas Wall, and the officer who discharged his electronic taser was Gilford police Officer Nathan Ayotte.