Kyle Fitzsimons

Kyle Fitzsimons, center in light-colored jacket, in a video still from a surveillance camera at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.  

 U.S. Attorney's Office/FBI/U.S. District Court filing

In the battle for the West Terrace tunnel at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as a thundering mob tried to force its way through one small opening, three police officers testified in federal court this week that Kyle Fitzsimons pushed his way to the front line and assaulted them. All three also said they feared they were about to die during the hours-long attack.

Sgt. Phuson Nguyen, a 19-year veteran of the Washington, D.C., police force, said he had already been hit once with some sort of chemical spray; he moved to the back of the tunnel and cleared his eyes, then returned to the front line with a gas mask on. Surveillance and police body-camera video that was played in court showed Fitzsimons reaching to pull Nguyen's mask off while another man sprayed what Nguyen thought was bear spray directly into his face. Then Fitzsimons released the mask back onto Nguyen's face, trapping the chemical irritant inside, the officer said.