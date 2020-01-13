MANCHESTER — A corrections officer at the Valley Street jail lost consciousness on Saturday during an assault by an inmate and was taken by ambulance to the hospital, the jail superintendent said.
Superintendent David Dionne said a corrections sergeant was also kicked in the head when he rushed to help the corrections officer, Emilo Rodriguez.
“This could have been a lot worse if not for the response of other officers,” Dionne said. “I only hope that my staff is OK, and the inmate is OK and the end of the whole thing.”
Dionne did not want to discuss Rodriguez’ injuries, but said he received multiple blows from inmate Matthew Dionne and lost consciousness during the attack. A memo from the city Fire Department said the corrections officer suffered “serious head trauma.”
Rodriguez had a food tray and was bringing it into the cell at the time of the incident.
“The inmate came out of the cell and attacked him,” said Superintendent Dionne, who is not related to the inmate. The inmate also kicked Sgt. Sid Barnes in the head, said David Dionne, who added Barnes did not require a trip to the hospital.
Rodriguez is now on days off, David Dionne said.
David Dionne said he is preparing reports and video of the attack and will turn it over to Manchester police.
Manchester police arrested Matthew Dionne in August after people called to complain about a man walking in and out of traffic downtown, according to previous newspaper articles. At the time, police said Matthew Dionne seriously injured the left leg of one of his arresting police officers and damaged cars by breaking tail lights and side-view mirrors.
He was charged with simple assault, criminal mischief and felony resisting arrest.
