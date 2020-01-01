LAWRENCE, Mass. -- Officials have identified a New Hampshire man shot to death on New Year's Eve in Massachusetts.
About 11:49 p.m., Lawrence, Mass., police received a report of shots fired outside 7B Summer St.
When police arrived they found a man, identified as 35-year-old Wilson Javier of Salem, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a joint statement from Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque.
Javier was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and pronounced dead soon after arrival.
"It is premature to comment on suspects or motive," officials said in a statement. No arrests have been made, officials said.
An employee at Liberty Taxi Service in Lawrence confirmed Wednesday Javier worked as a driver for the company.
The Essex County District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police and Lawrence police are investigating the shooting.
