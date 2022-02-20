Officials have identified a man found dead following an officer-involved shooting late Saturday in Walpole, the Attorney General’s Office said Sunday.
Christopher Tkal, 57, of Walpole was found “deceased at the scene of the shooting,” officials said in a news release.
Around 11:14 p.m. on Saturday, police received a 911 call and responded to a report of domestic violence at 1461 County Road in Walpole. New Hampshire State Police troopers were the first to arrive, and an encounter ensued with a resident inside the home, identified as Tkal.
During the encounter, one trooper discharged his weapon, officials said.
A loaded rifle was found underneath Tkal’s body. Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg conducted an autopsy Sunday, and determined Tkal’s cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.
The manner of death was determined to be homicide.
“No officers have been physically injured, and there is no threat to the public,” according to the news release.
The name of the trooper involved in the incident is being withheld pending completion of a formal interview. The initial responding troopers were not equipped with body cameras or cruiser cameras.
The incident remains under investigation. Additional information will not be released until after the trooper’s formal interview, which is expected to take place this week.