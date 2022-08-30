Nicholas Andrew Anderson

Nicholas Andrew Anderson of Center Tuftonboro appeared Aug. 24 via WebEx in Carroll County Superior Court where he was arraigned on charges of attempted capital murder; attempted first-degree assault; and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

 By John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

The Center Tuftonboro man who on Aug. 23 allegedly attempted to shoot and kill a Carroll County deputy sheriff and held police in an hours-long standoff at his residence, was a “doomsday prepper” who had “numerous” guns, according to court documents.

The documents also say the violent outburst that day by Nicholas Andrew Anderson, 28, was prompted by his getting an unfavorable decision in Ossipee District Court, where he faced a violation for speeding.