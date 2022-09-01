Ohio police released body-cam footage Wednesday of an officer fatally shooting an unarmed Black man in his bed. Twenty-year-old Donovan Lewis was shot on Tuesday by a police officer who was trying to serve him an arrest warrant, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

The video shows an officer pushing open a bedroom door and shooting Lewis as he sits up in bed. Lewis was unarmed and was found next to what appeared to be a vape pen. Officers went to the apartment to serve Lewis arrest warrants for domestic violence, assault and improper handling of a firearm, officers said at a news conference, according to the Dispatch.