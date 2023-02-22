SALEM, Massachusetts — A former Methodist pastor, scheduled to stand trial next week on charges that he sexually abused three boys, is considering a judge's offer of three to four years in state prison if he pleads guilty by Thursday.

Russell W. Davis, 70, of Seabrook, New Hampshire, who until 2015 was a church-licensed but not ordained pastor for the United Methodist Church, was first charged in 2018 after one of the boys went to Newbury police with an account of years of sexual abuse.