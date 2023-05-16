One dead, another injured in Berwick shooting By John Terhune Portland Press Herald, Maine May 16, 2023 May 16, 2023 Updated 24 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Berwick, Maine, man was shot and killed Saturday morning and another man who was shot was hospitalized in serious condition Monday.Police have ruled the death of 41-year-old Edward Badeau a homicide, according to Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss.Berwick police responded to a reported shooting at 321 School St. just after 9 a.m. Saturday and found Badeau and 25-year-old Christopher Utt, who owns the home, suffering from gunshot wounds.Badeau was taken to Wentworth-Douglas Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire, where he died.Moss would not say if state police suspect there was a third person involved but said there is currently no danger to the public.Utt was taken to Portsmouth Medical Center and then Massachusetts General Hospital, where he underwent surgery and remains in serious condition, Moss said.Maine State Police and Berwick officers investigated the crime scene over the weekend. The New Hampshire Medical Examiner completed Badeau's autopsy on Monday, she said.Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Nashua man sentenced to eight years in federal prison for drug trafficking State police K-9 locates Maine man accused of leading cops on two chases in stolen SUV +2 Two arrested in Saturday shooting; third still sought +4 Two years later, KC Proud Boy still in jail — and still at center of Jan. 6 controversy Police: Four injured in daytime shooting in Manchester Police: 4 people shot at Manchester party Load more {{title}} Most Popular Manchester man charged in conspiracy to steal $3M Mega Millions jackpot Police: 4 people shot at Manchester party Former NH man indicted for allegedly embezzling $240K from local charity, gambling it away at Mass. casino Police: Four injured in daytime shooting in Manchester ‘F— around and find out’: Hells Angels racketeering trial ends with debate over murder, mayhem, and the law Convicted last week of stabbing cops, man ruled insane by judge State corrections officer pleads guilty to ripping off employer of $14K Keene man arrested in Hampton for threatening girlfriend ‘My heart hurts’: Idaho jury finds Lori Vallow Daybell guilty of murdering her children Mass. man charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend in Nashua Request News Coverage