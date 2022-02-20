PORTLAND, Ore. - One person was killed and five others were injured during a shooting Saturday night in Portland, near the site of a demonstration planned to protest police violence.
The Portland Police Bureau said that one woman was dead when officers arrived at the scene, just after 8 p.m. local time. The wounded victims, two men and three women, were transported to hospitals. Authorities have not released information about their conditions and have not identified a suspect or those shot.
The shooting unfolded in the city's northeast, near Normandale Park, a frequent hub for protests against racism and police killings. According to social media fliers, protesters were set to gather in the park at 7 p.m. before setting off an hour later. They sought to highlight the cases of Amir Locke, a 22-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer earlier this month during a no-knock raid, and Patrick Kimmons, a 27-year-old Black man killed by Portland police during a 2018 altercation.
The shooting apparently began before the march was underway. On Sunday, police said they believe the incident "started with a confrontation between an armed homeowner and armed protesters." Beyond that, they have not publicly discussed a potential motive and have said the investigation is "very complicated," made more difficult by witnesses they say were unwilling to talk to responding officers.
The area was quiet on Sunday morning, with a few strands of police tape hanging from the entrance to a nearby apartment complex the only remaining sign of the previous evening's gunfire. Neighbors said they heard a volley of shots around 8 p.m.
Brittany Patty, who lives in the apartment building, said she heard the pops just after putting her kids to bed.
"I was watching TV, and I heard the gunshots and I thought, 'Is it fireworks?'" Patty, 32, said.
Her neighbor, Chelsea Blando, said she heard up to 10 shots. She asked her husband, who was watching a World War II movie, if the sounds had come from the film. Blando, 30, called 911 when she realized the noise had come from outside her home.
"I didn't see anything, and by the time I was off the phone, the police had showed up," she said.
Blando shared video that showed a heavy police presence at the park's southwest corner and in a parking lot across the street.
An initial statement from Portland police said that homicide detectives were investigating the scene and that the Oregon State Medical Examiner would determine the cause and manner of the victim's death.
A police briefing was slated for Sunday morning outside the Multnomah County Justice Center, but video posted by local journalists shows demonstrators taking control of the event and confronting a department spokesperson, who then left the news conference without giving an update.
In a statement posted after the canceled briefing, Portland police said the scene of the shooting "was extremely chaotic, and a number of witnesses were uncooperative with responding officers."
"Most people on scene left without talking to police," the statement said. "Detectives believe a large number of people either witnessed what happened, or recorded the incident as it unfolded. This is a very complicated incident, and investigators are trying to put this puzzle together without having all the pieces."
Since the uprisings triggered by the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Portland has emerged as one of the epicenters of prolonged protests. What began as a call for police accountability and racial justice has evolved into larger demonstrations demanding change ranging from defunding the police to income inequality.
The Washington Post's Holly Bailey contributed to this report.