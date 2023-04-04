One dead in Manchester shooting Staff Report Apr 4, 2023 Apr 4, 2023 Updated 51 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save One person was killed Tuesday evening in a shooting near Union and Bell streets in Manchester.Officials said all individuals involved in the incident had been identified, but no one was in custody as of 8:45 p.m.The Attorney General's office issued a press release to say it and the Manchester police were investigating the "untimely death of an adult male in Manchester."Social media reports indicated a large area was cordoned off with crime-scene tape. Manchester police were advising drivers to avoid the area of Valley and Union streets. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY One dead in Manchester shooting Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records +6 Rule to allow some inmates to stay home after COVID emergency lifts Hudson police seek second vehicle in pedestrian hit-and-run +2 City man charged in connection with armed robbery outside Manchester store Toddler's death was the second drug overdose in apartment in a year's time +2 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Center Tuftonboro man could serve 10-30 years in prison for shooting at Carroll County deputy sheriff Raymond resident charged with assaulting town moderator during Tuesday election Two dead in Dover in apparent murder-suicide Man says he was robbed at gunpoint while filling tires with air at Manchester store Toddler's death was the second drug overdose in apartment in a year's time Nashua man, 18, arrested in stabbing Driver in fatal accident charged with manslaughter, negligent homicide and reckless conduct Manchester man charged with the drug overdose death of toddler Pursuit of car doing doughnuts ends in driver shot in Manchester parking lot City man charged in connection with armed robbery outside Manchester store Request News Coverage