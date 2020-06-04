A judge on Thursday refused bail for the Lakes Region teenager charged with using social media to encourage unrest in Manchester in response to the George Floyd killing.
Also Thursday, another judge released one of two family members charged with felonies after one allegedly pulled a handgun on Black Lives Matter protesters this past Saturday.
Earlier this week, Manchester police charged Ashland resident Daniel Zeron, 19, with misdemeanor criminal threatening. He allegedly wrote Facebook posts that encouraged New Hampshire protesters to “take example from riots in other cities” and gather in Manchester. He encouraged graffiti and predicted that police cars would be damaged.
In an unusual move, Circuit Court Judge William Lyons recapped the case in a four-page written order and said Zeron’s behavior “created an unacceptably high risk of danger to public safety.” Zeron remains at Valley Street jail and is next due in court on Tuesday for an evidentiary hearing.
Meanwhile, Mark Kimball, 19, avoided jail and was released on his own recognizance following his arrest on felony charges Saturday stemming from a confrontation at the Manchester police station.
According to police affidavits, Kimball and Scott Kimball drove a past the Manchester police station where Black Lives Matter protesters were gathered. The pickup truck bore a Trump flag.
Mark Kimball shouted obscenities at the crowd. Both exited the truck and walked toward the crowd while brandishing firearms, according to police affidavits. Protesters told police that Scott Kimball, 43, pointed a gun at them.
Both face two felony charges of criminal threatening and riot.
Superior Court Judge William Delker released Mark Kimball on preventive detention and ordered Scott Kimball jailed until a hearing on Monday.