Manchester police are investigating a shooting on Amherst Street that sent one person to the hospital. Manchester police responded to a residence at 400 Amherst St. a little after 6 p.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting.
Crime scene tape could be seen blocking off Amherst Street between the intersection with Ashland Street and a few doors down from the crime scene. What appeared to be a bag or backpack could be seen on the sidewalk outside 400 Amherst St., while what looked to be articles of clothing or towels lay nearby. Patrol officers and detectives could be seen walking around the scene, speaking with witnesses.
One neighbor, who asked to be identified only as "K.C.," said until police arrived she assisted the victim, who she described as a man in his 20s.
“I was making supper -- I only live a few houses away -- and at first I thought it was a firecracker but I said, 'No, that’s too even...that’s a shot,'” said K.C. “It was too steady and precise. As soon as I got to my front window people were yelling, ‘He got shot!’”
K.C. said she ran out to help the victim, placing a towel on his wounds. She said she found him lying on a platform near a second set of stairs leading from the sidewalk to the upper levels of the residence at 400 Amherst.
“I think he was shot three times -- once in the butt and he got shot in both sides,” said K.C. “I laid him down on his side and I could at least get two of the holes.”
Tuesday’s shooting occurred not far from the site of another shooting on July 18 near the intersection of Amherst and Lincoln streets. In that incident a man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the face after being shot during an alleged car theft.
The victim told police a man tried to steal his car, and that he was shot during a physical altercation. The suspect fled the scene in his vehicle, police said.
The victim was just one of seven people shot in six days in July in Manchester.
K.C. said she’s “had enough with the shootings” and crime in the city.
“It’s crazy, kids shooting kids,” said K.C. “He just got home from work, maybe 10 minutes, and someone is shooting him. I try to go to the mayor, nothing happens. I try to go to the chief (of police), I can’t even get past the secretary. This has got to stop. I’ve got older neighbors who can’t even come out and enjoy their yards.”