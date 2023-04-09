One in custody after Brentwood man stabbed multiple times By Paul Feely Union Leader Staff Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Apr 9, 2023 Apr 9, 2023 Updated 19 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Raymond man has been arrested after another man was stabbed multiple times in Brentwood on Saturday, police said.Brentwood police notified the public Saturday afternoon via social media that officers were investigating an incident on South Road just after 12 p.m.“There has been an arrest made and there is no danger to the public,” police said in a Facebook post.Brentwood police said a man was stabbed multiple times and taken to an area hospital, where he was in stable condition. The victim’s name was not released.A 38-year-old man from Raymond has been charged in connection with the incident, police said. The suspect’s name was not released as of Sunday afternoon. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY One in custody after Brentwood man stabbed multiple times Alexandria man charged with animal cruelty after more than 30 goats, sheep rescued Mass. search related to Harmony Montgomery case Search underway in Revere, Mass., related to Harmony Montgomery case Florida man arrested for dragging trooper while fleeing +2 {{title}} Most Popular Hudson police seek second vehicle in pedestrian hit-and-run Toddler's death was the second drug overdose in apartment in a year's time Investigators identify victim shot and killed in Manchester $5,000 reward for man wanted for Manchester, Goffstown shootings 'The Trunk' unearths 40-year-old mystery surrounding grisly 'Baby Bones' case in NH Driver in fatal accident charged with manslaughter, negligent homicide and reckless conduct City man charged in connection with armed robbery outside Manchester store Florida man arrested for dragging trooper while fleeing Mass. search related to Harmony Montgomery case Salem, Mass. police arrest Haverhill man wanted in Hampstead Request News Coverage