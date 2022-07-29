breaking One person shot and injured, second person hurt in Claremont By Josie Albertson-Grove New Hampshire Union Leader Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Jul 29, 2022 Jul 29, 2022 Updated 18 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A fight in Claremont left one person shot and wounded and another person hurt on Friday afternoon. Claremont Police Chief Brent Wilmot said a woman was in custody after the shooting just before 1 p.m. on Claremont's Pearl Street. Police responded to a report of gunfire, and found one woman shot, and another injured -- Wilmot said she was hit with a weapon, but declined to elaborate. Both were hospitalized with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries. Police have identified everyone involved, Wilmot said, adding everyone involved knew each other.Wilmot said this is the third shooting in Claremont this year.This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Follow Josie Albertson-Grove Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Man arrested with gun outside Rep. Jayapal's home charged with stalking Jan. 6 texts missing for Trump Homeland Security's Wolf and Cuccinelli +2 Epsom man accused of hitting parked cars in Manchester, evading police One person shot and injured, second person hurt in Claremont Manchester woman arrested after alleged stabbing in city park Trial begins for Kansas man charged with assaulting officer in Capitol riot; Hudson woman indicted Load more {{title}} Most Popular Hells Angels clubhouse in Lynn, Mass. raided by FBI, local police Arrest made in stabbing death in Hooksett Police: NH man fatally shot UVM student, seriously wounded another before killling self ‘Dangerous’ prisoner found in New York after escape from Belknap County Jail Untimely death at State Prison for Men Nashua man arrested for shooting two, including himself Mystery shrouds colossal Brink's heist at I-5 truck stop: Who stole millions in gems, gold? Manchester woman arrested after alleged stabbing in city park Ghislaine Maxwell has returned to Florida — but this time in a prison uniform Police: Manchester woman charged with DUI after hitting pole, teen mowing lawn in Hooksett Request News Coverage