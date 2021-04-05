DERRY --A woman died Sunday night and a man was hospitalized in connection to a fire in a residential section of Derry, authorities said.
Homicide prosecutors said the woman's death is suspicious and an investigation in underway into the fire on Mount Pleasant Street in Derry.
In a statement released Monday, Deputy Attorney General Jane Young said the investigation is ongoing. A man was taken from the scene by ambulance to a Boston hospital.
Young's office handles homicide investigations in New Hampshire. The statement said nothing indicates a threat to the general public at this point.
A series of emergency radio broadcasts Sunday night depict the ongoing nature of the fire.
- At 10:09 p.m., emergency broadcasts said fire was showing at 23 Mt. Pleasant St. and reports said people were trapped.
- Two minutes later, the firefighting command requested multiple ambulances.
- Then at 10:15 p.m., the command reported a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
- At 12:24 a.m., authorities called for the state Fire Marshal's Office. Then about
- About 90 minutes later, the fire had rekindled on the second floor.