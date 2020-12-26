One person was hurt in a shooting late Friday on Hall Street in Manchester.
Around 11 p.m., gunshots were heard on Hall Street, near the corner of Harvard Street. When police arrived, they found one person had been shot and wounded.
Police would not say if the person shot was an adult or child, only saying the victim was male. That person was taken to a city hospital for treatment of his injuries, which police said were not life-threatening.
No one has been arrested in the shooting.
Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711, or the anonymous Crime Line at 603-624-4040.