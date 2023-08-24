US-NEWS-CALIF-BAR-SHOOTING-1ST-LEDE-2-LA

In this file photo, Ventura Police Officer John Snowling patrols the Pacific View Mall.  

 Carlos Chavez/Los Angeles Times/TNS

LOS ANGELES — A gunman who officials say killed three people and wounded six others Wednesday night at a landmark biker bar in Trabuco Canyon was a former police officer, according to officials.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer identified the gunman as John Snowling, who was a retired sergeant from the Ventura Police Department. Snowling was targeting his estranged wife in the shooting, who was reportedly a regular at the bar, according to two law enforcement sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.

US-NEWS-CALIF-BAR-SHOOTING-1-LA

Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of the shooting. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times/TNS) Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of the shooting. 