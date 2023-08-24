US-NEWS-CALIF-BAR-SHOOTING-1-LA

Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a shooting at a bar in California on Wednesday.

 Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times/TNS

LOS ANGELES — A gunman who officials say killed three people and wounded six others Wednesday night at a landmark biker bar in Trabuco Canyon, California, was a former police officer, according to officials.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer identified the gunman as John Snowling, who was a retired sergeant from the Ventura (California) Police Department. Snowling was targeting his estranged wife in the shooting, who was reportedly a regular at the bar, according to two law enforcement sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.